FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – World-class storytellers and musicians will bring music, humor and tales of the heart to the 11th Annual Shoals Storytelling Festival.

“We’re so excited to have national speakers and musicians like Donald Davis, Bil Lepp, Dolores Hydock and Elizabeth Ellis as featured tellers,” said Debbie Chaffin, UNA professor emeritus and chairman of the storytelling festival. “We also have an incredible lineup of musicians, which includes Mac McAnally, Walt Aldridge and Lenny LeBlanc who will tell stories behind their many hit songs and records. People have already purchased tickets from Indiana, Missouri, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and as far south as Mobile.”

Over three days, May 19-21, the Shoals Theatre at 123 N Seminary St., Florence, AL 35630 will have featured presenters sharing their stories and Saturday evening will feature stories told through music.

Shoals Storytelling Festival

Tickets for the festival can be purchased on the event’s website here. Tickets are $95 for all three days, $25 for Thursday only, $50 for one day only on Friday and Saturday and $50 for Saturday’s music event only.