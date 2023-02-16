TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) – The Colbert County EMA will open several storm shelters ahead of today’s storms.

The county has four main storm shelters located on Leighton, Littleville, Cherokee, and Ford City.

Ford City Storm Shelter | 14439 County Line Road in Muscle Shoals

Leighton Storm Shelter | 8856 Main Street in Leighton

Littleville Storm Shelter | 1450 Jackson Highway in Russellville

Cherokee Storm Shelter | 1211 2nd Street in Cherokee

Colbert County EMA and 911 Director Michael Smith told News 19 that they have been working to make sure these shelters were prepared.

“Our maintenance crews and a few of our volunteers did an awesome job over the last couple of days, going ahead and going around and opening shelters up, cleaning them, making sure they were ready to go,” Smith said. “So they’re actually already open at this time.”

There are also 22 smaller storm shelters located throughout the county. Those locations can be found on the Colbert County EMA website here.

Smith later said that residents should make sure to keep a clear line of communication during the storms.

“Make sure you have an app on your phone or a NOAA weather radio,” Smith said. “Keep your favorite TV station on, or the radio on, just to make sure that you have multiple ways to receive a warning if something happens.”