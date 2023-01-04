A Shoals man accused of stolen valor, theft and identity theft turned himself in to Florence Police, authorities said. (Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence Police Department (FPD) said that a Lauderdale County man who was already facing a slew of charges turned himself in on Tuesday.

Authorities said 45-year-old William Travis Tucker of Cherokee gave himself up following a Grand Jury indictment stemming from a 2021 case where he is accused of stealing over $9,000 of equipment from the Off-Road Station where he was manager.

In 2020, Tucker was also charged with stolen valor and forgery, after police said he lied about being a prisoner of war and reaping the benefits of that claim, including a POW-status license plate.

He was indicted by a Grand Jury on those charges in February 2021.

In January 2021, Tucker was charged with stealing $3,000 from the Wounded Warrior Project in May 2019.

Tucker was also indicted later that same year in July for identity theft and first-degree theft of property after he was accused of using someone else’s information to obtain student loans that equaled $2,500.

Even further, Tucker was indicted on three counts of first-degree theft of property by deception that stemmed from separate incidents in 2017 and 2018, where he allegedly stole three vehicles – a 2005 Hummer H2, a 2009 Ford Mustang and a 1989 Searay Sundancer.

That indictment was handed down in November 2021.

Tucker was released from the Lauderdale County Detention Center after turning himself in on a $30,000 bond.

A jury trial is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2023, with a plea docket set for Feb. 1.