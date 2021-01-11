Steelworkers, Constellium reach deal to end Alabama strike

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (AP) — The United Steelworkers and French manufacturer Constellium have reached a deal that will end a strike that began last month in Alabama.

Related Content Constellium union workers go on strike in Muscle Shoals

The union said Monday members have ratified a new, five-year contract with the company at its Muscle Shoals plant.

About 400 members of Local 200 will start returning to work on Tuesday.

Months of talks failed to result in an agreement before a contract expired on Nov. 1, and workers walked out on Dec. 15.

A union statement says workers took a stand against seniority rights, and the strike resulted in new protections. The company says it’s pleased workers approved the contract.