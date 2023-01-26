MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is asking for the public’s help to solve a hit-and-run incident from November 2022.

On November 5, 2022, Authorities say that 29-year-old Corey Maxwell was walking near Alabama 184 at around 2:15 a.m. when he was hit and killed.

Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey told News 19 that the suspected vehicle was a 2015-2018 model Volkswagen Jetta.

“If you saw anything, we want to encourage you to come forward,” Bailey said. “Help us to bring closure to their family and get this case solved. If you’re someone who was involved in the crash, we’re asking you, pleading to you, call us and let us know what your side of the story is.”

ALEA is asking anyone with information concerning the incident should contact them at (256) 383-9212.