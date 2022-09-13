FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — State officials will host a meeting next week to discuss chronic wasting disease (CWD) cases detected in Lauderdale County earlier this year.

According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), officials with the Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division will deliver an update on the state’s response to the detected cases. They will also provide new hunting regulations in the CWD Management Zone covering Lauderdale and Colbert counties.

After the presentation, the floor will be opened to questions.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, September 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the University of North Alabama’s Norton Auditorium.

According to a news release from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, CWD is a progressive, fatal disease among deer, elk, and moose that results in altered behavior. Officials say animals may carry the disease for years, but as it progresses, they show signs like listlessness, lowering of the head, weight loss, repetitive walking, and lack of response.

The first case of CWD in Alabama was detected in January from a white-tailed deer. At that time, all of Colbert and Lauderdale counties were labeled as CWD Management Zones. A second case of the disease was detected in March.

To learn more about Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Alabama, visit outdooralabama.com.