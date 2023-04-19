FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Florence residents will soon have the luxury of a state-of-the-art fitness facility in a local park.

Fitness Court, a digital outdoor gym, is coming to Martin Park on May 2.

Developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and the National Fitness Campaign, the fitness court in Martin park will be one of 15 in Alabama.

The court grants participants free access to high-quality workouts along with creating equitable access to exercise for communities across the state.

All workouts are designed for anyone 14 years or older at any fitness level. Users simply have to download the Fitness Court app and follow the workouts.

Florence Mayor Andrew Betterton welcomes the addition of the fitness court to the various opportunities the city offers for recreational activity.

“The outdoor fitness court at Martin Park is an exceptional and unique addition to the many recreational opportunities offered within the City of Florence, ” Betterton said. “I am grateful to our project partners for their passion to create and maintain a healthy community environment for our citizens, and I am proud of the hard work of the Parks and Recreation Department.”

The City of Florence will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official launch of the Fitness Court. The event will be held at Martin Park on May 2, at 3:00 p.m. All residents are encouraged to come to learn more about the new way to work out.