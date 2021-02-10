State of Healthcare in The Shoals forum planned for March 16

FLORENCE, Ala. — Registration is now open for the first State of Healthcare in The Shoals forum happening on Tuesday, March 16.

The Shoals Chamber of Commerce is hosting the virtual event. It’s free to the public and offers viewers the chance to learn more about how the COVIDD-19 pandemic is affecting the Shoals area.

Speakers include Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health, Helen Keller Hospital President Kyle Buchanan, North Alabama Medical Center CEO Russell Pigg, Dr. Vicki Pierce, Dean of UNA’s Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions, and State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey.

“We will have each hospital represented on the panel,” Shoals Chamber Communications and Events Director Olivia Bradford said. “It will cover our university and how our students…their practicums, their clinicals, being in the classroom, how all of that has shifted, and then it will also cover from a business perspective and from a family perspective.”

The event will be livestreamed from Harrison Hall on the UNA campus. Although it is free, registration is required so viewers can submit relevant questions for the panelists.

For more information and to register, click here.