FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Prosecutors filed two motions Friday could that have a major impact on the two murder cases Casey White is facing.

The first was the State of Alabama’s response to a motion to declare the felony-murder doctrine unconstitutional and another involved prosecutors seeking a gag order that argues it is necessary to avoid tainting the jury pool.

Court records show the State cited “an inordinate amount of coverage from local, state, and national media outlets” and a “potential to taint the jury pool” as reasons for the gag order.

If approved, a gag order would prevent White’s representatives, the victim’s representatives, attorneys, and law enforcement agencies involved in the prosecution “from making extra-judicial statements to the media regarding this case.”

The filing continued, “This motion is being made in the interest of justice and in the interest of … being able to select an impartial jury to hear this case.”

The defense has asked the court to declare Alabama’s felony-murder doctrine unconstitutional, prosecutors Friday said that motion should be denied.

White is charged with felony murder in Vicky White’s death. He was indicted under a law that says if someone dies during the course of the defendant being engaged in certain crimes — like 1st degree felony escape, the defendant can be held responsible for that death.

The State cited four reasons to deny the motion, arguing Casey White was “indicted for felony murder… for causing the death of Vicky White in the course of and in furtherance of committing the crime of escape in the first degree.”

They also argued the “statute in question is not unconstitutional and should not be construed to be so by the court” and the legislature’s specific application to “the crime of escape in the first degree.”

The State also said, “the defendant’s motion is procedurally barred in that it does not appear that it has been served on the Alabama Attorney General.”

The defense says Vicky White died by suicide and Casey White cannot be held legally responsible for that. They also have argued Alabama law in murder cases requires proof of intent and that in murder cases a jury has to find the victim did not die by accident or by suicide.

Both filings were signed by Chris Connolly, the District Attorney of Lauderdale County.

White faces capital murder, felony murder, and first-degree escape charges stemming from two separate incidents. The first being the 2015 murder of Connie Ridgeway, and the second being his nationally-recognized escape from the Lauderdale County Jail with assistance from Vicky White, a former corrections officer at the jail.

Casey White and Vicky White were captured during a car chase 11 days after their escape in Evansville, Ind. Vicky died as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the chase, and Casey was apprehended by local law enforcement.

White is set to be in court on October 11 for an arraignment and status hearing.