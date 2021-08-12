State Auditor Jim Ziegler visits The Shoals for campaign stop

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. — State Auditor Jim Ziegler spoke at the Tuscumbia Civitan Club meeting Thursday afternoon at the Helen Keller Library.

It’s part of his statewide tour to get better acquainted with voters and to explain his platform for his exploratory campaign for governor.

Ziegler said Governor Kay Ivey needs to be primaried, explaining that she needs a challenger who will stand up for the taxpayers in the Republican Primary Election.

Ziegler spoke on the fight against a toll bridge on Interstate 10, an amendment that would make all school board members appointed by the governor, and the $3 billion prison plan.

“This is just the kinds of things that the Ivey Administration is doing that we need to stop,” Ziegler said.

Ziegler’s tour continued Thursday evening with a reception at 5:30 hosted by the Shoals Republican Club and concludes Friday morning at 9 with breakfast at the Too Fat Sisters restaurant in Tuscumbia.