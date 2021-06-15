St. Florian residents concerned about possible sewage flowing into Shoal Creek

ST. FLORIAN, Ala. — Community members in St. Florian are concerned about the water quality in Shoal Creek.



“This past Saturday, we noticed that there was some strange sludge floating on the creek, and its kind of like an island floating,” Retired St. Florian Police Chief Ralph Richey said.



Richey owns property along Shoal Creek and said it’s anything but enjoyable right now. Concerned about possible sewage flowing into the water, he said he reached out to the Lauderdale County Health Department and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

“It’s got a lot of smell to it, not real bad, but there’s a smell to it,” Richey said. “There’s a lot of trash and it’s changed the coloration of the water that’s usually flowing through here.”



Richey said he believes the material flowing into the water is sewage runoff from the nearby Woodland Hills Mobile Home Park.



James Congleton with the Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed an investigation did begin on Monday because of reports of sewage from the mobile home park spilling onto the ground. As of Tuesday afternoon, the department has been informed that the issue has been resolved.



“Whether or not that went on in the creek or not we don’t know,” Congleton said. “Anything that would’ve been there would already be diluted and considered minor once it gets diluted in that much water.”



Richey said ADEM has taken samples to confirm if the substance in the water is indeed sewage or just algae and debris. If his suspicions are correct, he hopes that the state will help correct the issue as soon as possible.



News 19 reached out to ADEM for an update on the samples but has not yet gotten a response. This story will be updated as more information is learned.