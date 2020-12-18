St. Florian police officer dead from COVID-19 complications

ST. FLORIAN, Ala. – St. Florian has lost one of its officers to the Coronavirus Pandemic. In a Facebook post, the department said Sgt. Walter Johnson died Thursday evening due to COVID-19 complications.

Johnson was a retired Alabama State Trooper who was one of three police officers in St. Florian. He served with the town’s department for approximately 10 years.

The police department asked for prayers for the Johnson family.

Facebook posts by the police department and the Town of St. Florian were flooded with comments of love and support for Johnson.