St. Florian Police holding emergency supply drive for Humphreys County flood victims

ST. FLORIAN — A police department in The Shoals is doing its part to assist those affected by the deadly flooding in Humphreys County, Tennessee.
The St. Florian Police Department is hosting an emergency supply drive called Hope for Humphreys County.
The department is collecting items like toiletries, clothing, pet food, and much more. Donations can be brought to the St. Florian Town Hall.
Police Chief Curtis McCluskey said the devastation is heartbreaking and it’s important to help others in times of need.
“We have to help each other and hope that if it ever happens to us, they would do the same for us,” McCluskey said. “It’s a blessing and we do want to help them.”
Donations will be accepted through Friday at 4:30 p.m. Officers will then drive to Humphreys County to deliver the supplies on Saturday.
No cash will be accepted.
See below for list of supplies needed:
Gatorade
Sunscreen
Bug repellent
Walmart gift cards
Toiletries
Bottled water
Baby supplies (diapers, wipes, formula, bottles/caps)
Disposable plates & plastic utensils
Cleaning supplies
Hygiene products
Hand sanitizer
Trash bags
Pre-packaged snacks
Paper Towels
Toilet paper
Socks
Blankets
Pillows
Pet food
Buckets
Shampoo & Soap
Toothbrushes
Dishwashing detergent
Scrub brushes
Sponges
Laundry detergent
Batteries
Phone charges (for cars)
Stuffed animals/small new toys