FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Over 1,000 people from across the Shoals are celebrating one of the area’s largest annual community events on Friday.

Held at McFarland Park in Florence, the Spirit of Freedom Festival celebrates the Fourth of July in the Shoals.

Kevin Self, event organizer and member of the Singing River Media Group, told News 19 that he estimates over 10,000 would attend the 2022 event.

“We’ve got some really big acts here this year,” Self said, “One of the best lineups we’ve ever had on stage.”

The festival features six straight hours of live music featuring artists like Rachel Wammack, Cadence Baker, and Carver Commodore.

“When it’s all over and said and done, and there’s so many people that came and so many people that left happy, and you see the great fireworks show, it just gives you a great feeling that you actually gave back to your community and that you did something really good for people,” Self said.

The festival runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and features one of the largest firework shows in North Alabama.