FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence hosted the Special Olympics for the Shoals Area on Thursday, March 23.

The program featured students from seven different school districts in Florence, Russellville, Lauderdale County, and Colbert County. There were also two categories for adult competitors.

Event organizer Tammy Smallwood told News 19 that the competitive spirit of their participants was second-to-none in this year’s Olympics.

“Everybody’s cheering everybody on,” Smallwood said. “Of course, they want to win and they want to be first place, but they’re so proud of their friends too.”

The Special Olympics featured some of the most popular Olympic events including sprints, shot put, and the long jump.