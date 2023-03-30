COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A special education teacher was arrested after allegedly hurting a student with special needs.

53-year-old Denise Wood was charged with abuse of a protected person. The charge stems from an incident where Wood and the student argued in the school’s lunchroom.

Colbert County Sheriff Eric Balentine told News 19 that they reviewed security camera footage of the incident.

“The teacher just pulled the chair from underneath the child,” Balentine said. “At that time, the child was escorted to the door. It was more like a pushing or a shoving toward the door. And once they got her to the door, she opened the door and pushed the child out the door.”

Wood later turned herself into the Colbert County Jail and secured a $10,000 bond.

Colbert County Superintendent Chris Hand told News 19 that this was the second year that Wood was with the Colbert County School System. Wood has since been placed on administrative leave.