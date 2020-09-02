Son of murder victim shares thoughts on arrest: ‘I’m thankful that he humbled himself’

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala.- The family of a woman stabbed to death in her Lauderdale County home in 2015 is finally getting answers. The Lauderdale County District Attorney arrested Casey Cole White in the death of Connie Ridgeway.

Authorities say Casey Cole White sent a written confession from his prison cell, where he was serving time on other charges.

Concerning Ridgeway, a Lauderdale County Grand Jury indicted him on two charges:

Murder during a first degree burglary and murder for financial gain.

Austin and Cameron Williams have been waiting five long years for a break in the case of who murdered their mother Connie Ridgeway. Ridgeway’s son Cameron Williams says it’s faith that got him through something he shared with his mother.

“Definitely lost hope at times but I always had faith that even if it wasn’t much faith on some days that it’ll all work out for the greater good and the greater story,” says Williamson.

Williams has a message for the accused killer, Casey Cole White.

“I don’t know why he did this or if it was a good reason or not, it could have been drugs it could have been anything but I’m thankful that he humbled himself enough to come forward and to tell the authorities that he did,” says Williams.

And he hopes to eventually find forgiveness for White.

“I would want him to know that this isn’t the end of his story. One bad deed no matter how horrific it is doesn’t have to define you God can define you for a better outcome. You can have peace at some point in this life or the next,” says Williams.

Ridgeway’s family says they’re thankful for law enforcement’s hard work in the case. Now they wait for the court process.