Softball & baseball tournaments raise thousands for the Risner family

FLORENCE, Ala. — There was a packed parking lot at the Florence Sportsplex as the community came together for a softball and baseball tournament that benefited the family of fallen Sheffield Police Sergeant Nick Risner.



David Gregory is the Assistant State Director of the Alabama division of the United States Specialty Sports Association; he said the tournament quickly came together through the organization’s efforts.

“I flew to Montreal on fall break with my daughter and started getting texts and emails before I got out of town out of Nashville on Sunday morning from a couple of local teams that play with us all the time and wanted us to try to pick up and do something real quick,” Gregory said.



USSSA Fast Pitch Softball State Director James Baker said it was an off week for most of the teams as they prepare for the state tournament next weekend.



He said the teams choosing to play on October 9 showed just how willing the community is to help others in need.

“It’s a sad day for each and every one of the people in this community but, of course, here at USSSA, to be able to be a small part, we are happy to do so,” Baker said.

And with every field and nearly every parking spot occupied, a great impact was expected.

At around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, the tournaments had already raised more than $15,000 for the Risner family.