LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — From Lauderdale to Colbert County, the Shoals saw some of the most snow in all of the Tennessee Valley throughout Monday.

Northwest Alabama got hit hard with heavy snowfall with roads there that have been covered in ice since Sunday evening. A flurry of snow continued to make landfall across the Shoals Monday in what could be described as something out of a Christmas movie.

Roadways and sidewalks are covered in ice and very few people are on the roads traveling.

Both Colbert and Lauderdale counties saw between 3 to 6 inches of snow.

Officials with the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Monday said that several county roads were considered unsafe to drive on due to the weather.

From bushes and benches to courthouses and city halls, things were submerged in snow as the Winter Storm continues to make its way across north Alabama.

The freezing temperatures can be dangerous and that’s why officials in both Lauderdale and Colbert counties are continuing to urge people to stay home unless they have an emergency.

Several school systems across the Shoals including Florence, Tuscumbia, and Sheffield have already announced closures until later this week.