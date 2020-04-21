Six new businesses opened in Florence in March but quickly had to close due to COVID-19

FLORENCE, Ala. — COVID-19 has caused businesses everywhere to shift operations or close altogether. In Florence, six new businesses opened in March and one of them had a grand opening celebration scheduled.

Cafe 222 is located on Court Street in downtown Florence. It’s a re-branding of Amy’s Cakes and Corner Market in Greenhill. Because of Governor Ivey’s mandate, the owners are moving the grand opening to a later date.

Seven Points Parlor on Wood Avenue is an event venue. Its opening was delayed because it’s classified as non-essential. Although closed, the business owners released a statement that reads, “We had planned to open in March…and gathering people together wasn’t an option under the governor’s guidelines.” “We plan to open as soon as it’s safe and allowed and are taking reservations now,” they said.

On Florence Boulevard, The Furniture Source did open in March but owners decided to close the doors in early April. They released a statement that reads, “Due to the COVID-19 virus, we will be closed until we feel it’s safe for both our customers and employees.”

For the many businesses in town still open, Mayor Steve Holt says it’s important to continue supporting them during a time with so much uncertainty.

“We’ve never been through this before so every day is a guessing game, and every day is a challenge, and for every day that a small business is closed, or any business for that matter, it impacts their bottom line and has a lot of impact on whether they recover or not,” said the mayor.

Mayor Holt urges that Florence residents also keep in mind the importance of shopping local whenever they can to help maintain the health of the local economy.