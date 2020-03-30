Single-vehicle crash claims life of Haleyville man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. - A single-vehicle wreck claimed the life of a 19-year-old from Haleyville.

The wreck happened few miles south of Phil Campbell at 7:49 p.m. on Sunday, March 29th. Authorities say that Andrew Wayne York, 19, was killed when he lost control of the 2005 Ford Mustang while driving northbound on AL 237.

Authorities say York was not wearing a seatbelt and died on the scene while being attended by medical personnel.

York was pronounced dead by Franklin County Coroner, Charlie Adcox.

York’s juvenile passenger was not injured in the crash, according to the report.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating.