FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Singing River Cancer Center will be opening a ‘Warrior Wig Room’ to display wigs, which can be taken by cancer patients who are dealing with hair loss.

The program was started when workers at the center reached out to social media influencers, asking them to begin collecting wigs. In just a few weeks, they were able to collect nearly 100 wigs from across the country.

Kelli Bates, a social worker with the Clearview Cancer Institute, told News 19 that cancer treatments can take a significant toll on their patients.

“It’s difficult on them emotionally, physically, financially,” Bates said. “When women lose their hair especially, they lose their confidence sometimes.”

To display the wigs, workers turned one of their spare rooms into the “Warrior Wig Room.” It gives people a private place to search through the wigs and find one that suits them.

“We wanted a space for patients to come and look at what their choices are,” Bates said.

All wigs are free to cancer patients. Alliance Cancer Care Office Manager Melody Delaney told News 19 that this is an easy way for them to help their patients financially and emotionally.

“Each patient that I have helped with the wigs has had their own special story,” Delaney said. “It’s just been a real blessing for me to listen to the story and to help them walk out with a smile.”

To raise awareness, the Singing River Cancer Center will have an open house to tour the warrior wig room on Friday, May 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

To learn more, you can contact the Clearview Cancer Institute at (256) 760-0422, or you can contact Alliance Cancer Care at (256) 760-1150.