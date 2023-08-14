FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Florence will host its State of the City program on August 24, and city leaders are set to boast Florence as ‘Simply the Best!’

Mayor Andy Betterton will speak to residents about the status of the City of Florence and provide updates regarding the future of the city.

The State of the City program will be Thursday, August 24 at 6 p.m. at the Florence Lauderdale Coliseum, and doors open at 5:15 p.m.

In addition to the state of the city address, there will be displays and representatives available from each city department to let citizens know more about what they do on a day-to-day basis for the city.

“We’ll talk about where we are, what we’ve accomplished, what we are planning for the future – spend some time on our new parking deck, our plans for city hall and the following deck, also talk about our park and recs projects, our veterans park for pickleball and tennis,” Mayor Betterton said.

The mayor says it is an opportunity to remind people that Florence is a great place to live, citing the quality of life and a good education system.

The program will coincide with a lemonade contest between the City of Florence departments to be judged by the public. There is no charge to attend the State of the City program.