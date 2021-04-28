ShoalsFest returns to Florence in October

FLORENCE, Ala. — Music lovers rejoice! Grammy winner and Shoals native Jason Isbell announced Wednesday the return of ShoalsFest.

The event will take place October 2 and 3 at McFarland Park in Florence. It was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns but organizers said this year will be better than before.

The first festival in 2019 sold out with more than 5,000 attendees and featured artists like Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples, and of course, Jason and his band, The 400 Unit.

“To have a festival of this caliber in a town the size of Florence, is—only somebody like Jason Isbell could make that happen,” Judy Hood, Muscle Shoals Music Foundation Chairman said. “And we’re just excited about the sheer number of people this brings to our area because once they get here we can show them how magic the whole Shoals area is.”

Tickets will go on sale soon, but you can RSVP to find more information about pre-sale tickets and more by clicking here.