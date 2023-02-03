FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The popular music festival ShoalsFest will not return this year.

Officials made the announcement on January 31 in an email but said they have plans for other events in the future.

“You’ll find out sooner than later that we have a lot of exciting things on the skillet this year. More to come,” ShoalsFest officials said. “And don’t worry. We’ll be back and better than ever.”

ShoalsFest is one of the largest annual events in the Shoals area. Every year, it attracts thousands of people from across the country.

Rob Carnegie, president and CEO of the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Bureau, told News 19 the festival typically has a large impact on local businesses.

“I can’t speak specifically to the actual dollar amounts but certainly, just visibly, every hotel is pretty much full in the area, restaurants are full,” Carnegie said. “Over the course of two or three days, there’s a lot of people here.”

ShoalsFest was created by Grammy winner Jason Isbell, who was born in the Shoals. The event is expected to return in 2024.