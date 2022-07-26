FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The historic Shoals Theatre in Florence is reviving its cinematic experience for the first time since 1984.

The theatre got a major upgrade on Monday, August 25 with the installation of a new projector and screen.

Steve Price, the theatre’s director, told News 19 that the screen has been in the works for a long time, and now that they have one, it’s expected to have a major impact on their future.

“This is incredible,” Price said. “This is something I’ve been working on for over four years. To see it come to fruition is amazing to me. It’s just going to be a game changer – a whole other facet for the Shoals Theatre.”

The new screen is 32 feet long and weighs 1,400 pounds. To move it, theatre officials recruited nearly a dozen football players from the University of North Alabama (UNA) to help.

The theatre will debut its first film “Sweetwater Road” on Saturday, July 30. The film was written and directed by Myk Watford, an actor who is originally from the Shoals area.

Tickets for the film screening have sold out. To buy tickets for future events, you can go to their website here.