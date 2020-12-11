Shoals Theatre starts online auction fundraiser

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Shoals Community Theatre in Florence started an online auction fundraiser to help cover losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auction theme is “12 Ways to Rock Your Holidays.” It features artwork, gift certificates, hotel stays, and even a guitar autographed by Phil Vasser, Billy Bob Thornton, and Travis Tritt.

General Manager Steve Price said the auction doesn’t just help the theatre. It also gives many businesses that also struggled during the pandemic more exposure.

“The beauty of it is that this just shows how much everybody cares for each other,” Price said. “We know we’ve got to help each other to get through this and I know all of these businesses have suffered as well but yet they’ve donated their service and their time to help us out here at the theatre and it just means the world to us.”

Price said there is something in the auction for everybody. Bidding will continue through December 22 at 9 p.m. To see all the auction items, click here.