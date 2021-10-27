Shoals Theatre returning to full capacity seating

FLORENCE, Ala. — 18 months ago, Governor Kay Ivey issued Alabama’s first stay-at-home order which required many businesses to close their doors because of the pandemic.

Some entertainment venues, like the Shoals Theatre in Florence, are still working to recover from 2020’s losses.

Theatre general manager Steve Price said throughout 2021, events have slowly been returning to normal capacity with restrictions being loosened.

The theatre reopened in August with a production of Annie, and just recently hosted Governor Ivey for a Shoals Chamber of Commerce event.

This Friday, the trend continues with a performance by comedian Henry Cho.

“It means the world to us,” Price said. “It’s amazing to walk in here and smell that popcorn cooking, it’s truly a theater, and look out there and see as we say, ‘butts in the seats.’ It’s amazing that we’re able to come back.”

The Shoals Theatre is a nonprofit organization and depends on ticket sales and donations to remain open.

