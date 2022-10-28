FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – On October 28, the Historic Shoals Theatre will host its first movie night since 1984.

The first Shoals Theatre movie night will feature the 1995 film Casper. The movie will be displayed on the theatre’s new 32-foot-long projector screen.

General Manager Steve Price told News 19 that he has been trying to being movie nights back to the theatre for over seven years.

“I’ve been working on this for years. I’ve been at this theatre for almost seven and a half years now, and I’ve been working on this the whole time I’ve been here,” Price said.

Tickets to the movie night cost $5 and can be purchased on the theatre’s website here. 306 BBQ in Downtown Florence will also be handing out free tickets with every meal.