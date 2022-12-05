FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The historic Shoals Theatre in Florence will host a concert to benefit the Muscle Shoals Music Association (MSMA) this week.

The Christmas-themed concert will feature Mike Farris, a Grammy Award-winning blues and soul musician.

MSMA is responsible for educating people about the Shoals Area’s rich musical history. Rodney Hall, co-owner and president of FAME Publishing, told News 19 that they also work to promote the current musical resources in the area.

“We continue to promote that and to get the word out that we’re still a viable recording industry, and that everything from songwriters to producers to studios is available here,” Hall said.

The concert will be held at the Shoals Theatre at 7 p.m. on December 9. Mike Farris will be performing some traditional Christmas tunes as well as some of his more well-known songs.

Tickets begin at $25 and can be found here.