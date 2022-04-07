FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Shoals Symphony Orchestra is set to host a classical concert collaborating with over 80 singers from the Shoals.

The orchestra will be performing Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony and John Rutter’s Gloria. Cain Yarbrough, Shoals Symphony Orchestra Director of Development and Operations, told News 19 that this concert is a once-in-a-decade type of experience.

“That choir side of things at a concert along with the symphony, you’re seeing 160 people on stage making a beautiful sound together,” Yarbrough said.

Both songs are very popular classical-style pieces and have often been used in television and other media. The first concert will be on April 9 at 7:00 p.m. The second performance will be on April 10 at 3:00 p.m.

Many tickets are still available for both concerts. For more information on the performance and how to buy tickets, you can go to the Shoals Symphony Orchestra’s website.