Shoals Symphony Orchestra set to return for 2020-2021 season

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Shoals Symphony Orchestra will return for the 2020-2021 season.

While performances and concerts may look different because of COVID-19 concerns, directors of the SSO are hoping to still deliver quality sound.

Director of Development and Operations Cain Yarbrough has only been with the orchestra for two weeks and has already been hard at work addressing the challenges the pandemic has caused. “Finding a way to safely invite our patrons back has been our biggest challenge,” Yarbrough said. “Obviously, we’re looking at reduced capacity for shows and anything that we can do to make it a safe experience.”

Music Director Daniel Stevens said precautions are in place to help prevent the virus from spreading among the musicians. “What’s wonderful is half the musician base in the Shoals Symphony Orchestra can wear masks while we perform,” Stevens said. “Our string players, our percussionists, our harpists, pianists, they can call wear masks in rehearsals and performances. The challenge comes with those winds and brass players to be able to space them out at least eight feet apart so that we can prevent any spread of any disease that may exist.”

The beginning of the season has been pushed back to October. It will start virtually with “living room concerts” then cautiously move to public performances beginning in December.

Stevens said this is one of many plans the orchestra has gone through due to the fluid nature of the pandemic. Both Stevens and Yarbrough are hopeful this plan will stay but are ready to make changes if needed.

The Shoals Symphony Orchestra is a non-profit organization and relies heavily on patron support. If you’d like to donate, click here.