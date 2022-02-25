FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Shoals Symphony Orchestra will be performing music entirely composed by women at their concert this Sunday.

The group is a regional professional orchestra based in the Shoals. They put on several events around the area every year, including alive Disney concert in which they perform the soundtrack of a Disney movie as the movie plays behind them.

This concert will be featuring music composed by influential female composers over the last century. Art Director and Conductor Daniel Stevens said this concert will give them the opportunity to empower female composers and give them the recognition they deserve.

“Just as we need to make attempts to empower women in all facets of life, I think music is a great place to start,” Stevens said. “To be able to uplift these talents and these gifts that for many years were unrecognized, I think it’s time we bring that to the forefront.”

The performance will feature a piece by Florence Price, the first female African American composer to be recognized by major orchestras in the United States. They will also play songs composed by Joan Towers and Jennifer Higdon. This will be their first performance of 2022.

