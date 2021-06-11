Shoals Symphony Orchestra one of many recipients of Florence ROCKS! Grant

FLORENCE, Ala. — The City of Florence has announced the first round of relief funding for those in the arts and entertainment industry.

The Florence Rocks! Grant is using CARES Act funds to provide relief for struggling individuals and groups for expenses incurred during the pandemic.

One of the recipients is the Shoals Symphony Orchestra. Development and Operations Director Cain Yarbrough said funds will be used for utilities, office expenses, and phone and internet.

“We’re a small operation; we’re a very small business—one full-time employee, three or four part-time employees, and we definitely have some general bills to pay month-to-month, so this grant goes to supporting that,” Yarbrough said.

Yarbrough added that the symphony is thankful for the city and community’s continued support. He said there are six exciting events coming up including a crossover concert with a Beatles cover band from Las Vegas.