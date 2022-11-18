FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Shoals Symphony Orchestra (SSO) and Cirque De la Symphonie will perform a concert on December 2 at Flowers Hall.

The Cirque De la Symphonie concert features the SSO alongside circus performers. Some of the acts will include acrobats, magicians, gymnasts, and more.

This is the first concert of its kind since the orchestra originally hosted it in 2019.

SSO Board President Rick Smith told News 19 that this concert will be one of the most unique events that they have ever hosted.

“Cirque De la Symphonie is a combination of the orchestral performance along with acrobats and aerial performers,” Smith said. “Really it’s an event that’s designed to be for the entire family.”

The concert will be on December 2, beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Flowers Hall on the University of North Alabama’s campus. Ticket prices range from $15 to $48.

If you would like to purchase tickets or learn more, you can go to the SSO website here.