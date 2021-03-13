Shoals Solid Waste Authority says recycling center employees would lose their jobs if program is discontinued

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — To recycle or not to recycle, that’s the question the Shoals Solid Waste Authority is asking Colbert County residents.

Currently, if residents want to recycle, they have to deliver their materials to the recycle center on Highway 43 in Tuscumbia or use bins that have been strategically placed throughout the county.

The Solid Waste Authority board wants residents’ opinions on if the recycle program should remain the same, expand to include curbside pickup like the weekly garbage route, or if the program should be discontinued.

While some of the options come with a low monthly fee, Shoals Solid Waste and Recycling General Manager Mike Shewbart said the cost of one will leave recycling employees without a paycheck.

“If it’s shut down altogether, we’ll close down and the employees would lose their job,” Shewbart said.

Recycle center office manager Teressa Bearden said she, of course, wants to keep her job but also hopes Shoals residents understand how recycling benefits the area.

“We’re well known for the music and we’re well known for a lot of historical people from here,” Bearden said. “In order to keep it beautiful, I would love for them coming in and say, ‘wow, this is a beautiful place; they really keep the shoals green, they keep it clean.’ That’s what I really wish, that a lot of people would just come on board.”

Bearden and around six other employees will lose their jobs if recycling is discontinued, however, if the program expands to include curbside pickup, Shewbart said he will be able to hire up to six more employees who will share the goal of keeping the shoals beautiful.

As of Friday afternoon, the recycle center has received 61 votes to expand to include a curbside pickup and none to discontinue the program.

Colbert County residents can call the recycle center office at (256) 248-4357 to give their input.