FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Folks across North Alabama may be trying to lose weight for their New Year’s resolution — and the City of Florence is hoping to help with that.

The “Shoals Scale Back” event will feature two doctors, Dr. Javar Myatt-Jones, M.D., and Dr. Susan Bentley, WHNP-BC, promoting physical health. The event also features healthcare providers, fitness programs, and other vendors offering healthy lifestyle tips.

The event was created by the City of Florence in collaboration with Mayor Andy Betterton and City Councilmember Kaytrina Simmons.

Simmons told News 19 the event gives people a way

“This is not only going to be for adults,” Simmons explained. “This is for anybody. It’s for the seniors. It’s for our children, because obesity — it doesn’t have a name, it doesn’t have a color, and it doesn’t have an age.”

The program will be held at the Burrell-Slater School Gym on January 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more about “Shoals Scale Back” here.