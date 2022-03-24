MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Tennessee governor Bill Lee recently announced a proposal to suspend the state and local grocery tax for 30 days. Many people in Alabama are asking for Governor Kay Ivey to propose a similar bill to suspend the four percent grocery tax as well.

Alabama is one of 13 states in America with a grocery tax. Some people in the Shoals pay 9.5 percent in total sales taxes on food items, and in other places that rate is even higher.

Barbara Lee is a Shoals Area resident who shared her opinion on suspending these taxes with News 19.

“Financially it would help”, Lee said. “Every time we buy a large amount of groceries, it might be worth up to fifteen dollars of taxes.”

News 19 reached out to Governor Ivey, but has not yet received a response. In an earlier interview with News 19 Governor Ivey said that her administration would be waiting to see how other states handle their grocery taxes and would continue to assess all of their options.