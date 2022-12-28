FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Temperatures are finally rising in North Alabama — but in some areas, residents are still dealing with the repercussions.

Water companies say their tanks are running dangerously low — and residents who use the West Lauderdale County Water Authority (WLCWA) are at the forefront of that shortage.

Linda Lack, the water authority’s manager, told News 19 their tanks have been severely depleted by the recent cold weather snap.

“Our tanks are normally on 90 to 98 percent,” Lack said. “Most of them are in the 30 percent range. We have one of them that was 10 percent, and one of them is sitting on empty.”

The West Lauderdale County Water Authority has over 300 miles of water lines, mostly based in the Central Heights area. Their issues began during the rolling blackouts, where areas were left without power for a limited time. As water lines continued to freeze and burst, and as residents dripped water from their taps, the community’s supply quickly dwindled.

Most customers now have to deal with very low water pressure — or no water at all.

“We have over 6,000 customers,” Lack explained. “Some of them in the higher elevations have no water at all. And if they do have water, it’s just sporadic and it’s very low pressure.”

George Grabryan, director of the Florence-Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), told News 19 that a water shortage can pose a major public safety risk. Firefighters require high water pressure when responding to structure fires.

Grabryan offered tips for residents in the affected areas:

• Turn off tap water when it’s not being used or necessary

• Check your property for water leaks

“This is helping your neighbors out, by doing this conservation and checking on your leaks,” Grabryan said. “This is helping them keep drinking water, and it’s also helping with fire protection. Because we never know when we’re going to have the risk of a fire somewhere.”

The utility says it is not asking people to stop using water — just don’t be wasteful.