Shoals residents are participating in social distancing-friendly “bear hunts”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — The CDC recommends taking a walk with your children during this period of social distancing to stay active. A new scavenger “bear hunt” being shared on social media is taking full advantage of that.

The concept is simple, simply place a stuffed bear in your home’s window for people to spot when they’re out on a walk. It’s a great way to connect with your neighbors without physically interacting with them.

Lauderdale County resident Bobbie Barber has found a way to incorporate her business into the bear hunt. “I’m working from home now and we have these little Scentsy buddies and they have scent packs in it. I saw some people that were doing that on Facebook and I thought, you know, see how many bears your kids can count and stop while you’re here. The first five people can get some samples off of my porch. I’m just trying to lighten people’s day up a little bit,” she said.

Across town, Andrea Holt connected with a painter and took an artistic approach to the hunt. “We started laughing about the issues with people trying to find toilet paper and we decided that the Charmin bear was the perfect bear for the front door,” Holt said. As social distancing continues, she wonders what might come next. “I don’t know if there will be a tiger hunt or a bunny hunt or maybe an egg hunt so yeah, we’ll keep playing along,” she said.

Activities like these remind us that just because we’re separated doesn’t mean we’re alone.