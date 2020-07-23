Shoals record label creates fund to help Alabama musicians during COVID-19 pandemic

FLORENCE, Ala. — An independent record label in the Shoals has started a fund to help Alabama musicians during hard times.

With opportunities to perform at an all-time low, Single Lock Records started the Advocacy Fund for Alabama Musicians. Donations to the fund are distributed as grants to qualifying Alabama musicians and industry personnel in need. The label said the fund exists to support the artists who make Alabama the “sweet home” it is.

“What I would say is do a little soul searching, think about what you paid for your last concert ticket, consider donating that amount to the Advocacy Fund to help these live musicians who haven’t had a payday since March,” said Judy Hood, Muscle Shoals Music Foundation Chairman.

To make a donation or to apply for a grant, visit the Advocacy Fund for Alabama Musicians website.