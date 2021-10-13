Shoals radio host announces 5,000-gift goal for this year’s Stuff-the-Bus toy drive

FLORENCE, Ala. — The holidays are fast approaching and that means Singing River Media Group’s Hunter Jackson is getting ready for this year’s Stuff-the-Bus toy drive.

Jackson announced Wednesday morning that his goal is the highest it’s ever been, 5,000 gifts.

For the event, Jackson will live inside a Florence City school bus until he’s reached his donation goal.

For the first time, there will be two busses where people can drop off their gifts, one at the Florence Walmart on Hough Road and the other at the Muscle Shoals Walmart on Avalon Avenue.

“It means a lot that the community trusts this and us enough to open up an opportunity for Colbert County,” Jackson said. “There are multiple cities on that side of the river versus Lauderdale County who wouldn’t come all the way to Walmart on Hough Road in Florence to donate, and if we can build that convenience for them, I think we’re building a bridge to families who would otherwise do without a good process in place to help kids.”

Jackson will be living on the bus in Florence and will be able to accept gifts at all hours of the day. The Muscle Shoals bus, which Colbert County Schools is providing, will accept donations during Walmart’s operating hours.

Stuff-the-Bus begins the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Gifts collected will be distributed to students in school systems across Lauderdale and Colbert counties.