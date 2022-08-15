SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WHNT) — Every child needs a mentor – and one man in the Shoals wants to make sure every kid has the chance to find that perfect role model.

The Rescue Me Project is a non-profit youth outreach organization that gives kids access to resources that they otherwise may not have.

Kids who participate in the project are allowed to use music equipment, art, a stage, a movie theater, basketball courts, gaming consoles, and much more. Dwayne Malone, the organization’s founder, told News 19 that kids need a safe, structured space to express themselves.

“The biggest thing that we try to do with the Rescue Me Project is to provide a hopeful perspective to the youth in our area,” Malone said.

The project also often invites speakers and mentors to interact with the kids and act as role models.

“There are so many people that just need to be exposed to opportunity and exposed to hope and to know that life gets better,” Malone said.

Although the Rescue Me Project is mainly focused on youth development, they also have programs for adults like their Local Parent Support Group.

“I’m just crazy enough to know that we can all use some type of help,” Malone said. “I don’t care [about] the success level that we’ve reached in our lives, I feel like there’s always something that we all can learn or offer to someone else.”

