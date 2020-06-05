Shoals pastor shares his thoughts on the current state of the country

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — In the New King James Version of the Bible, 2 Chronicles 7:14 reads, “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”

It’s a verse that Galilee Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Moshiu Knox said applies to the current state of the country.

“The Bible says that God can take things that were meant for bad and turn them and use them for good,” Knox said. “And I just see this as a situation where it’s going to bring us closer together and it’s going to cause us to take this country further even though we see some negative, I think that love will conquer all.”

Pastor Knox said he tries his best to spread love in the community through service events like his church’s weekly food giveaway.

In regard to the nationwide protests, he wants people to keep in mind the message peaceful protesters are trying to spread and not focus solely on violent behavior.

“It’s all about equality for everyone,” Knox said. “I want everyone to look past the looting because some of the people that are looting, they are not concerned about equality, they’re not concerned about anything else but themselves.”

He said the protests are about standing up for what is right.

“It’s not a black-white issue, it is a right-wrong issue because we want everyone to understand that God created us all to be equal.” Knox said.

Knox believes in order for us to move forward, our focus needs to shift to equality and the pursuit of unity.

A unity march will take place in Florence on Sunday at 4 p.m. Participants will meet at the W.C. Handy Museum and march to the Lauderdale County Courthouse.