Shoals pastor celebrates birthday by hosting free gospel concert for the community

FLORENCE — A Shoals pastor is celebrating the big 5-0 in a special way—by throwing a party for the entire community.

Pastor Moshiu Knox of the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church in Florence is hosting a free gospel concert Sunday, August 29.

Throughout the year, the church has also held weekly food giveaways to assist families struggling with food insecurity.

Pastor Knox said with everything that’s happened during the pandemic, he wants to continue to give back and serve others.

“We’re outside, social distancing, bring your lawn chairs and bring some sandwiches, bring some food, just come and enjoy yourself,” Knox said. “It just goes with our campaign, #Giving2021. Get a word of God, give some singing and praise and just give good fellowship and fun.”

The concert begins Sunday at 5 p.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, located at 23001 County Road 14, Florence, AL 35633.

Featured artists include The Orr Sisters, Pastor Wes Morgan, and Grammy winner Dottie Peoples.