Shoals Nonprofit Center launches inaugural Shoals Giving Day

FLORENCE, Ala. — One Shoals organization with a goal to amplify the impact of nonprofit organizations is asking the community to give back in a big way this coming Tuesday.

The Shoals Nonprofit Center is hosting its inaugural Shoals Giving Day” on Tuesday, August 17.

It’s similar to Giving Tuesday, however, on Shoals Giving Day, the community is encouraged to choose a nonprofit in either Lauderdale, Colbert, or Franklin counties and donate either their time by volunteering or money to help fund efforts.

“A lot of nonprofit work happens face-to-face and so with this, this is going to allow for some of our organizations to make up for some of the losses that they had in the past year, but also, as they shift things back to being socially distant or wearing masks, or they’re unable to be a part of interacting with people face-to-face, this is going to help make up for some of that loss,” Shoals Nonprofit Center Co-Founder Sarah Ann Evans said.

For more information about Shoals Giving Day and how to get involved, click here.