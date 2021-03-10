Shoals music history inspires Washington, D.C. man to start nonprofit to fight homelessness with live music

FLORENCE, Ala. — For Sam Pereira, working in The Shoals was originally just a temporary stop, but little did he know the lasting influence the area would have on his future.



Pereira is the founder of House Party Presents, a start-up nonprofit organization with a goal to raise funds and awareness for the homeless population with live music.



“The homeless community is people I’ve always engaged with,” Pereira said. “They were always visible to me and I realize that’s not the case always.”



Pereira said he got the idea in 2020 while he was temporarily working in The Shoals. He said he was overwhelmed with inspiration from the area’s rich music history.



“I did the tour; I went to FAME, I went to Muscle Shoals Sound Studio, Alabama Music Hall of Fame, then kind of just inspiration struck out of just being there and being in the area,” Pereira said.



During his time in The Shoals, Pereira also became a volunteer at the Room in the Inn shelter in Florence. He connected with executive director Krista Manchester, who applauds his efforts.

“The mission of House Party is so timely,” Manchester said. “Sam’s desire to combine two of his passions—music and making people aware of the struggles homeless people face is genius. “



Manchester added that music has always been a connector of people and it’s a way to make people aware of uncomfortable topics in a non-aggressive way.



Pereira said with live events steadily returning, he’s excited to see the organization take flight and change lives.

He said once established, House Party Presents will plan events in areas greatly affected by homelessness, including The Shoals. He said he already has plans in mind for the fall.

Pereira said the best way the community can help support the organization is by social engagement and getting the word out. To follow Pereira on his journey, follow his Instagram account and subscribe to his YouTube channel.