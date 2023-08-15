LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Trail lovers in Lauderdale County could have more adventures coming their way. Shoals MTB is looking for people who are interested in helping boost trail development in the Shoals.

A meeting scheduled for Tuesday, August 15th, will allow attendees to share their thoughts and experiences on local trails and how they can work towards new ideas. In return, Shoals MTB can take the ideas to land managers, stakeholders, and other recreation areas in the Shoals to enhance trail development.

Shoals MTB Director Eero Wilson says they’re working to incorporate trails for beginners and frequent visitors.

“We really see it as a healthy and holistic opportunity for the community,” said Wilson. “Whether you’re on a bike, whether you’re on foot, whether it’s dog walking… if you’re out in nature that’s what we want to see people doing.”

During Tuesday night’s meeting, the non-profit will discuss current projects and future plans. The organization helps cater to trail users by partnering with the city and other sponsors to discuss public trail planning and implementation in the community.

The organization has focused on developing public trails in Wild Wood Park, TVA Reservation and Shoals Creek Reserve.

“Trails provide recreational opportunity. Through that, you get a sense of escape, a sense of adventure, and you get a connection with nature. It really is a well-rounded opportunity for people to interact with nature and get away from everything else.

The second most important aspect of creating trails is maintaining them, Wilson added. The meeting will open the door for volunteers who are interested in keeping the trails clean and free of debris.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Spinning Spoke Cycle Hub in downtown Florence.