Shoals mothers unite to pray for the end of human trafficking

FLORENCE, Ala. — A group of mothers in the Shoals have banded together and are using the power of prayer in the fight against human trafficking.

July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. To help raise awareness of the ongoing issue, a group of mothers organized a community prayer in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse. They say the statistics of those who fall victim to these crimes is heartbreaking—with many of the victims being children.

“Lots of times, the big cases in the big cities is when you hear about it because there’s so much, but it happens in every town and every state,” said Lauren Risner. “Just to raise awareness that not that we should walk around in fear, but we should be aware that something needs to be done about it.”

The mothers said human trafficking won’t end with raising awareness in just one city. They said this is just the beginning and future awareness events are being planned.