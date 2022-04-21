FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — For the fourth year in a row, the “must attend ladies night out of the year” is returning to Florence.

The Shoals Mom Prom will return on July 30, 2022 at the Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa. The evening will last from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. This year’s theme is a 1950s sock hop.

The event, hosted by Safer Birth in Bama, features a sit-down dinner with entertainment ahead of a night full of dancing. The prom also features plenty of door prizes and a grand prize raffle.

“We appreciate all of the incredible support from the community that helps to make this event possible,” said Jessica Thompson, co-founder and president of Safer Birth in Bama. “Several amazing women from other area businesses have volunteered their time to help put it together and participate as sponsors for the event.”

Tickets for the event go on sale on May 1 at shoalsmomprom.com or saferbirthinbama.org. All women ages 18 and up are welcome to attend.

The first 150 people get $50 standard tickets, which typically run $65 per ticket. All proceeds from this year’s event will benefit Safer Birth in Bama’s educational initiative to bring awareness to evidence-based care in all settings.